Democrats can fix their forced family breakup at the Border by working with Republicans on new legislation, for a change! This is why we need more Republicans elected in November. Democrats are good at only three things, High Taxes, High Crime and Obstruction. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2018

About 60 people protested outside the West County Detention Facility in Richmond Sunday, where ICE has housed undocumented detainees.Parent Abraham Drucker posted the invite on Facebook, asking others to spend Father's Day protesting the Trump administration's policy of separating migrant families trying to enter the US at the Mexican border."The fact that we are punishing people who are trying to escape danger and improve their lives is absurd and wrong," said Abraham Drucker.Karina Sanchez from Napa says her husband was recently detained by ICE and faces possible deportation to Mexico."It sucks because that means our kids will be without their dad for one or two years," said Sanchez.Mark Britt from Berkeley brought his son to the protest and got emotional talking about the controversy."It's not American, if my son was taken from me I'd want others to support us, it really gets to me, it's wrong," said Britt.President Trump will meet with House Republicans Tuesday to take on immigration.On Twitter, he blamed Democrats Saturday for the issue: "Democrats can fix their forced family break up at the border by working with Republicans on new legislation, for a change!"