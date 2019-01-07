GAVIN NEWSOM

Protester interrupts Gavin Newsom's swearing in ceremony

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
A protester disrupted California Governor Gavin Newsom's inauguration ceremony Monday, shouting that the death of police Cpl. Ronil Singh was on Newsom's hands. Authorities say a man in the country illegally killed the officer.

The man was quickly removed, and the crowd began chanting "Gavin! Gavin!"

Newsom started his inaugural address, saying California is united and a model for the nation.

But he says the state faces challenges from the "powerful forces arrayed against us," including politicians in Washington, the gun lobby, polluters and prescription drugmakers.

Newsom says the state must confront the gap between rich and poor, a homeless epidemic, an achievement gap in schools and chronic hunger. He calls them "moral imperatives."

