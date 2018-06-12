2018-ELECTION

Race for San Francisco mayor continues, so does ranked choice voting controversy

EMBED </>More Videos

As of Tuesday afternoon, London Breed is still leading the mayor's race with 50.42 percent of the vote, and Mark Leno has 49.58 percent. That's a difference of just 1,861 votes. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The workers in the basement at San Francisco city hall have worked 18-hour days, 16-hour days and are now down to 12 hours a day counting the ballots in San Francisco.

As of Tuesday afternoon, London Breed is still leading the mayor's race with 50.42 percent of the vote, and Mark Leno has 49.58 percent. That's a difference of just 1,861 votes.

She was ahead by 1,601 votes on Monday.

YOUR VOICE, YOUR VOTE: Bay Area June 2018 Election Day results

There are an estimated 8,000 votes left to count, which means that workers could possibly be done counting by as early as Wednesday.

Observers from the mayoral campaigns of Mark Leno and London Breed remain on site, scrutinizing the process. According to Elections Director John Arntz, the ranked choice voting system is not making the process slower than usual, though RCV dubbed instant runoff is anything but. Arntz says "this is really how elections happen, this is the process. San Francisco is really no different from other counties in the state."

San Francisco voters approved the method back in 2002, where they rank their top three picks. It allows like-minded candidates to team up. That's what Mark Leno and Jane Kim did in this mayoral race against London Breed and that's what happened to Oakland Mayoral candidate Don Perata in 2010.



The perceived frontrunner was beaten by Jean Quan after she and a rival joined forces against him. Perata's political consultant, Larry Tramutola, believes ranked choice voting is too confusing and allows insiders to manipulate the system. "I bet if you asked 100 people on the streets, there's not five of them who could tell you how ranked choice voting works, and that's a problem."

VIDEO: Here's how ranked-choice voting works
EMBED More News Videos

San Francisco has been using ranked-choice voting since 2004. Here's how it works.


But ranked choice supporter Pedro Hernandez with an organization called FairVote California says voters made more mistakes voting for governor than San Francisco mayor and he believes ranked choice has diversified politics.

"We also see more women and people of color getting elected into office with ranked choice voting across the four Bay Area cities that use it. "

The other Bay Area cities are San Leandro, Berkeley, and Oakland.

Get all the latest Election Day 2018 stories and videos from ABC7 here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politics2018-electionelection 2018vote 2018votingLondon Breedmark lenosf mayors raceSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
WATCH LIVE: 2018 California Primary election results
VIDEO: Here's how ranked-choice voting works
London Breed maintains narrow lead in SF mayoral race
London Breed pulls ahead in close San Francisco mayor's race
2018-ELECTION
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
East Bay congressman says he may run for president in 2020
San Francisco welcomes new mayor London Breed
VIDEO: SF Mayor London Breed's inaugural address
PHOTOS: London Breed sworn in as SF mayor
More 2018-election
POLITICS
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
More News