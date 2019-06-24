Politics

Raises approved for Governor Newsom, other elected officials

SACRAMENTO (KGO) -- California's economy is booming and that means the state's elected leaders are in line for a modest raise.

The citizen's committee that sets salaries for elected officials okayed a four-percent pay bump for Governor Gavin Newsom. His salary goes up from $202,000 to $211,000 in December.

Legislators and other elected officials will also get a four-percent raise.

The committee justified the raises by saying the state's economy is strong, and the cost of living is rising.
