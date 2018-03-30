POLITICS

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier discusses rollback of emission standards

The Trump Administration wants the Environmental Protecting Agency to roll back emission standards put into effect during the Obama Administration to battle climate change. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Trump Administration wants the Environmental Protecting Agency to roll back emission standards put into effect during the Obama Administration to battle climate change.

RELATED: EPA prepares to roll back fuel economy and emissions rules

California officials say the state is going to maintain our standards to limit greenhouse gases.

East Bay congressman Mark DeSaulnier spoke to ABC7 News about the roll back and the climate battle between California and the Trump Administration.
