U.S. & WORLD

Report: China vows to retaliate against US with tariffs on 545 American goods

EMBED </>More Videos

It's a quick response from the Beijing government to President Donald Trump's 25 percent tariff increase on Chinese goods.

By
WASHINGTON (KGO) --
It seems we are about to be in the midst of a trade war with China which, financial experts say, will likely have a negative effect on California. Today, President Trump announced the U.S. will be imposing a 25 percent tariff on 34 billion dollars worth of Chinese goods by July 6 and another 16 billion later. China has already said it will retaliate.

It's well known that China has been stealing American technology and trade secrets for years.

RELATED: Trump administration announces tariffs on $50B in China imports

By imposing a 25 percent tariff on hundreds of Chinese products, economists say the Trump administration is punishing China.

"It's more like punitive and they are targeted punitive, saying you can steal stuff, it's cheaper when you steal stuff but we're going to make it more expensive for you to sell," said John Veitch, a finance professor at the University of San Francisco.

The tariffs will focus on areas of aerospace, robotics, and machinery.

"It can no longer play by the rules that it did when it was the 10th or the 11th largest economy of the world. It's now the 2nd largest economy in the world and it's trading patterns affect everyone in the world," expressed Jason Clark, chairman of the San Francisco Republican Party.

RELATED: Backlash from allies, business associations over steel and aluminum tariffs

China's Commerce Ministry responded. "We will immediately introduce taxation measures of the same scale and with the same intensity. All of the economic and trade achievements previously negotiated by the two parties will also be invalid."

"When the price of a car goes up or a refrigerator or whatever goes up, people buy less of them and so you worry about losing jobs in other industries, said Professor Veitch

History has taught us that a trade war is not good for the U.S. In 1930 the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act was passed raising tariffs on 20 thousand imported items.

Here's what happened to the U.S. Unemployment Rate:

--In 1930 when that tariff when into effect unemployment was at 8 percent.

--The following year, 1931 it went up to 16 percent
--And in 1932-33, it increased to 25 percent

A month ago, after President Trump increased tariffs on Chinese steel, that country retaliated by refusing to buy some US imports, the wine and agriculture industries in California are beginning to feel the impact.

"We are the 5th largest economy in the work and tariffs are going to impact our economy, going to impact our jobs, impact the price of goods, this is not good for anyone, " said David Chiu, California assembleman.

For more stories, photos, and video on politics, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News