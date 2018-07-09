POLITICS

REPORT: Contra Costa sheriff to announce end of ICE contract

According to sources of our media partners at the Bay Area News Group, a jail in Richmond is expected to no longer detain undocumented immigrants. (KGO-TV)

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) --
According to sources of our media partners at the Bay Area News Group, a jail in Richmond is expected to no longer detain undocumented immigrants.

Protesters held several rallies at the West County Detention Facility over the past few weeks. Our media partner at the East Bay Times reports the Contra Costa Sheriff's Office is expected to announce that it will cancel its federal contract to detain undocumented immigrants.

The sheriff's office has yet to respond to our request for comment.

