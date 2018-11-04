Keep up if you can! Democracy in action in Santa Clara County as the Registrar’s Office is inundated w/ early voting. 🗳 I’ll have specific numbers in a live report at 6p. #abc7now #vote #midterms2018 pic.twitter.com/FuSlVuDD6t — Katie Utehs (@KatieUtehs) November 5, 2018

Early voting is on a torrid pace this year, with many people opting to cast their ballots now rather than stand in line at the polls on Tuesday. California may not be a battleground state, but there is plenty of interest in local races and propositions that have people turning out in droves.There was a line at the door Sunday morning when the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters opened at 9 a.m. It stayed busy all day, with ballots being dropped off in person or sorted from the mail.The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters brings in an additional 300 to 400 people to help with elections. They stayed busy on Sunday afternoon.Elections officials say they're seeing a lot of first time voters and new citizens participating.There's certainly and exciting feel to the place both from people dropping off their ballots to the frenzied county workers.Traditionally midterms have lower turnouts, but this year is shaping up to be different.Voters we spoke with like the convenience of early voting.There are many locations to drop off your ballot or vote in person in Santa Clara County. There seven satellite locations from Gilroy to Palo Alto.This office opens at 8 a.m. Monday and all the offices are open until 6 p.m.