Resources for Bay Area commuters

From riding BART to taking the Muni, public transit can be hard to navigate. At times there are issues with delays, dangerous incidents, and other realities that go along with getting where you need to go. Here are some resources to help make your commute safer, easier, and more comfortable.

SAFETY AND CRIME

In the event that you witness a crime, feel unsafe on a train or in a station, or see something suspicious please use these forms of contact for your chosen transportation agency.

  • Contact BART police:1-877-679-7000

  • For crimes in progress or emergencies call 911

  • Contact the SFMTA: 415-701-2311

  • For crimes, or incident reports on the Muni system, contact the SFMTA, visit this page.

  • For BART safety tips, visit this page.

To report crimes or issues on BART discreetly and quickly, download the BART Watch App to send a text description of what you see and attach a picture. You can select your location from a list and help assist BART police in their response. Your report can be anonymous.


VOICING YOUR CONCERNS

  • #DearBART: Use the hashtag #DearBART to ask questions, share stories, photos, video, and more regarding your experience and concerns with BART.

  • Submit a complaint, comment, or inquiry to BART's official page here.

  • Submit feedback to the SFMTA and Muni here.


Click here for a look at how to Take Action where you live.

