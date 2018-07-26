Resources for Bay Area commuters

SAFETY AND CRIME
In the event that you witness a crime, feel unsafe on a train or in a station, or see something suspicious please use these forms of contact for your chosen transportation agency.
- Contact BART police:1-877-679-7000
- For crimes in progress or emergencies call 911
- Contact the SFMTA: 415-701-2311
- For crimes, or incident reports on the Muni system, contact the SFMTA, visit this page.
- For BART safety tips, visit this page.
To report crimes or issues on BART discreetly and quickly, download the BART Watch App to send a text description of what you see and attach a picture. You can select your location from a list and help assist BART police in their response. Your report can be anonymous.
VOICING YOUR CONCERNS
- #DearBART: Use the hashtag #DearBART to ask questions, share stories, photos, video, and more regarding your experience and concerns with BART.
- Submit a complaint, comment, or inquiry to BART's official page here.
- Submit feedback to the SFMTA and Muni here.
