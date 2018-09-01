Richmond ICE detainee freed after advocates raise $80,000

Immigrants rights advocates raised $80,000 in one week to pay for the release of a man in the East Bay.On Saturday they celebrated outside the West County Detention Facility in Richmond, Calif.Mexican national Hugo Aguilar had been held there for 17 months until Thursday, when advocates paid an $80,000 bond.Most of the undocumented immigrants being detained at the facility were transferred elsewhere after the Sheriff's Office terminated its contract with ICE.Aguilar wants to see all of them freed."I wish everybody in there could be with their family, too. And all of the people who got moved to other states, I hope they let them out," Aguilar said.Aguilar was arrested last year and said ICE officers detained him.