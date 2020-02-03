Politics

Rush Limbaugh reveals advanced lung cancer diagnosis

NEW YORK -- Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh said he's been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

Addressing listeners on his program Monday, Limbaugh said will take some days off for further medical tests and to determine treatment.

"First realized something was wrong on my birthday weekend January 12. And I wish I didn't have to tell you this and I thought about not telling anybody. I thought about trying to do this without anybody knowing because I don't like making things about me. But there are going to be days that I'm going to be able to be here because I'm undergoing treatment or I'm reacting to treatment," he said.

Limbaugh called himself the "mayor of Realville" in announcing his illness. He'd been experiencing shortness of breath that he initially thought might be heart-related but turned out to be a pulmonary malignancy.

"So this has happened and my intention is to come here every day I can and to do this program as normally and as competently and as expertly as I do each and every day because that is source of my greatest satisfaction professionally, personally," he said.

Some information from the Associated Press
