Sacramento and local leaders urging every Californian to be counted

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- The Supreme Court ruling on the proposed citizenship question on the U.S. Census was cautiously embraced by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra."As of today, there is still no citizenship question that will be on the U.S. Census questionnaire," explained Becerra from the State Capitol.But Governor Gavin Newsom, who was also at that press conference argued, the damage has already been done by creating years of anxiety and fear among undocumented residents."Just a few days ago, we were warning about ICE raids and we encouraged members of our communities to not answer the door," Newsom said.An undercount means California could lose political representation in Congress. It also limits our share of federal dollars.Political leaders across the state agree there is much work to be done to change people's mindset.In Alameda County, community and elected leaders rallied to dispel the myths caused by the proposed citizenship question.Sacramento has been busy spending money to urge people to be counted.In 2017, California spent 10 million.In 2018, 90 million dollars and another 87 million dollars will be allocated pending the Governor's signature before midnight Friday."I'll do the math for you, 187 million dollars is being invested to make sure we have a complete count," Governor Newsom revealed.The Supreme Court asked that the Trump administration give a legal reason as to why it wants to add that question.The deadline for printing the census questionnaire and other forms is July 1.On Thursday, the President said, "I have asked if they can delay the census, no matter how long, until the United State Supreme Court is given additional information from which it can make a final and decisive decision on this very critical matter."