LONDON BREED

San Francisco Mayor London Breed asks for brother's early prison release

San Francisco Mayor London Breed is reportedly asking Governor Jerry Brown to release her brother from prison. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco Mayor London Breed is reportedly asking Governor Jerry Brown to release her brother from prison.

Breed sent a letter to the governor back in October asking him to "consider leniency" and commute her brother's prison sentence, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Napoleon Brown is serving a 44-year sentence for a manslaughter conviction in the death of a San Francisco woman 18-years-ago. But Breed's status as mayor could raise questions about whether the letter constitutes an improper attempt to use her status to influence the governor's decision.

Brown's office has not issued a response.

