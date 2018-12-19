San Francisco Mayor London Breed is reportedly asking Governor Jerry Brown to release her brother from prison.Breed sent a letter to the governor back in October asking him to "consider leniency" and commute her brother's prison sentence, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.Napoleon Brown is serving a 44-year sentence for a manslaughter conviction in the death of a San Francisco woman 18-years-ago. But Breed's status as mayor could raise questions about whether the letter constitutes an improper attempt to use her status to influence the governor's decision.Brown's office has not issued a response.