2018-ELECTION

San Francisco mayor's race too close to call

EMBED </>More Videos

There is no clear winner in the San Francisco mayor's race, with thousands of ballots still to be pressed in the city. As of Wednesday afternoon, Mark Leno had 50.4 percent and London Breed had 49.6 percent of the vote. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
At least for the next several days, the San Francisco Department of Elections will have updated results on the mayoral race 4 p.m. daily. Less than a percentage point separates the top two candidates: Mark Leno with 50.42 percent of the vote and London Breed with 49.58 percent.

But the ballots keep coming in. Those postmarked on or before election day are valid as long as they arrive by Friday.

RELATED: Bay Area election results

"So today we received 13-thousand, almost 13-thousand of such ballots. We checked the postmarks and most of those ballots have good postmarks on them so that's another 13,000 ballots that we didn't have yesterday that we have today," said John Arntz, San Francisco's Director of Elections.

San Francisco Department of Elections starts fresh every day, counting the entire batch of ballots all over again.

According to the latest count, roughly 75 percent of Jane Kim's voters chose Mark Leno as their second choice, while 25 percent chose Breed -- a difference that's pushing Leno slightly ahead despite Breed having captured the most first-place votes in the first round.

VIDEO: Here's how ranked-choice voting works
EMBED More News Videos

San Francisco has been using ranked-choice voting since 2004. Here's how it works.


No surprise that one day after the election, the candidates have different views on the instant runoff system called ranked choice voting.

"This is the one we're dealing with as it relates to this race so, for now, we're stuck with it," said Breed.

"It promotes more positive campaigning because if I want your second place votes I'm not going to drop a bomb on you and so I think we saw that in this race as well," said Leno.

San Francisco State Professor and Political Analyst Joe Tuman went through ranked choice voting twice as a candidate for Oakland mayor.

"It does feel a little bit unfair when you have the most number of first place votes and you end up not winning because you didn't get seconds and thirds, but arguably if you want to be everybody's candidate then you need to get more than 50 percent of the first place votes and never have to deal with ranked choice," said Tuman.

But at this point, the race is too close to call -- and is expected to take days if not weeks to determine the winner.

See see how the ranked-choice voting unfolded by each round here.

Get all the latest Election Day 2018 stories and videos from ABC7 here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmark lenoLondon Breeded leesf mayors raceelection2018-electionelection 2018republicansdemocratsvotingvoter infomationSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Roundup of California primary election results
VIDEO: Here's how ranked-choice voting works
WATCH LIVE: 2018 California Primary election results
Bay Area June 2018 Election Day voting guide
2018-ELECTION
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
East Bay congressman says he may run for president in 2020
San Francisco welcomes new mayor London Breed
VIDEO: SF Mayor London Breed's inaugural address
PHOTOS: London Breed sworn in as SF mayor
More 2018-election
POLITICS
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News