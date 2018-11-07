VOTE 2018

San Francisco mayor says she's ready to work with supporters of Prop C

The measure raises taxes on big corporations to help fund more homeless programs -- that's if it can overcome the anticipated legal challenges. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco's biggest problem -- homelessness -- will get an infusion of money now that Proposition C has passed.

The measure raises taxes on big corporations to help fund more homeless programs -- that's if it can overcome the anticipated legal challenges.

Just hours after Prop C passed, Mayor London Breed had a more conciliatory tone, willing to work toward implementing it.



"I've already make those phone calls to a lot of the folks who actually supported the measure and who opposed the measure, inviting them to have discuss how we move forward," Mayor Breed said.

But Breed expressed her concerns about the possible legal challenges from those big businesses who will get hit with an additional tax.

RELATED: Voters approve Prop C plan to tackle homeless crisis in SF

But Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, a high profile supporter of this proposal, said any measure put on the ballot by voters needs only a simple majority, not the 2/3rds required if put on by an elected official.

"The city attorney has already said 50 plus one is victory, he's written about that, it's clear as day. There is clear legal precedent, let's enforce Proposition C, there is no legal question," he said.

Here's the breakdown of where the more than $250 million generated by Prop C would go:

Fifty percent would go to getting people into permanent housing.

RELATED: Prop C - taxing big businesses to help SF homeless

Twenty five percent would target those with severe mental health and substance abuse.

The rest would go to preventing homelessness and getting more shelter and navigation center beds.

There will be an oversight committee with experts reviewing the results of this plan.



In the meantime, Breed will march ahead with her plans, which include 1,000 shelter beds at navigation centers by the year 2020.

Today, there are 2,450 temporary shelter beds - that would increase the total number to 3,450.

Benioff had this to say to those big businesses who wish to challenge the implementation of the measure: "It's our obligation to give back to San Francisco and that's how I look at this."

Some big companies have enjoyed tax breaks under the Ed Lee administration. Twitter and others didn't have to pay the city's 1.5 percent payroll tax in exchange for moving to the city's mid-market neighborhood.

Take a look at full coverage on the 2018 election here.
