San Jose school district raises rainbow flag to recognize LGBTQ pride month

Franklin-McKinley School District in San Jose hosted a flag raising ceremony Friday morning recognizing LGBTQ pride month. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Franklin-McKinley School District in San Jose hosted a flag raising ceremony Friday morning recognizing LGBTQ pride month.

This is the second year the district has raised the rainbow flag.

Franklin-Mckinley superintendent Juan Cruz says they received a positive response to last year's ceremony. He says this flag raising ceremony is in honor of their commitment to ensuring a safe and inclusive learning environment for all students regardless of race, immigration status, religion, sexual orientation and other protected class.

"I think it's a continuous effort from our standpoint that we're here to support all students regardless of differences that they may feel they have," Cruz said.

Cruz says all their schools also started workshops for anti-bullying and acceptance of sexuality and identity.

The district has also changed all their signs on single stall restrooms on campuses. Instead of boys or girls, it says inclusive.
politicslgbtlgbtqgaySan Jose
