2020 presidential election

Sanders released from Nevada hospital after suffering heart attack

In this Sept. 29, 2019 photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., pauses while speaking at a campaign event at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H. (AP Photo/ Cheryl Senter)

LAS VEGAS -- Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is out of the hospital after suffering what doctors now acknowledge was a heart attack.

His departure came not long after his wife Jane Sanders told reporters that the Senator was doing great and thanked everyone for their well-wishes. She didn't however, acknowledge the heart attack when asked by a reporter.

"I'm not a doctor. The campaign said it's very clear, that's what I heard, he had a blockage in one artery, and they had to put in two stents, it's very common."

Sanders had been in the hospital since Tuesday, after what his staffers reported to be "chest discomfort" at a campaign event.

The 78-year old is now heading back home to Vermont to rest. He's expected to be at the next debate a week from Tuesday in Ohio.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslas vegasbernie sandersheart attack2020 presidential electionelection
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Biden visits Bay Area, but again holds no public campaign events
Joe Biden in Bay Area for 2 fundraisers
Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized
Dr. Jill Biden visits multiple Bay Area fundraisers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area parent sentenced 5 months in college admissions scandal
Wrong-way driver: Tips to avoid a collision
Suzy Loftus appointed interim SF District Attorney
SF Fleet Week 2019: Blue Angels schedule, lineup of events
Cheap and free fall events
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival kicks off at Golden Gate Park
Acupuncture and breast cancer
Show More
Judge sets new trial date for Ghost Ship founder Derick Almena
Warm weather fuels Red Flag Warning for North Bay hills
Surfers catch enormous wave in Tahiti
21-year-old oversleeps jury duty, goes to jail for 10 days
Students evacuated for bomb threat at junior high in Fremont
More TOP STORIES News