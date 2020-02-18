2020 presidential election

Bernie Sanders' wife Jane reacts to Michael Bloomberg's campaign video targeting 'Bernie Bros'

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- Bernie Sanders supporters are known to be quite vocal and very active online, particularly on social media.

Michael Bloomberg's campaign picked up on this and released a video targeting what is known as the "Bernie Bros" for their aggressive behavior.

RELATED: Bernie Sanders' strategy to win California's Latino vote: Chasing California 2020

ABC7 News got a chance to speak to Sen. Sanders' wife, Jane, Monday about the video and his supporters.

She says they do not condone this behavior and want them to have positive conversations.

"Fact is we have 2.5 million supporters on Twitter and some of them, maybe very small number of them, are negative and speak out in ways, we tell them over and over again we don't want your support if you are going to be disrespectful," she said. "We want you to be respectful and engage in ideas."

RELATED: 2020 Presidential Race: Senator Bernie Sanders holds rally in East Bay ahead of Super Tuesday

Jane Sanders said she has seen similar behavior from supporters of other candidates and says she would appreciate it if they were given less attention.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the 2020 presidential election.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsrichmondbernie sandersmichael bloombergvote 20202020 presidential electionelectionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Bernie Sanders' strategy to win CA's Latino vote
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CA lawmaker wants to make voting mandatory
Bernie Sanders holds rally in Richmond
7 questions answered about CA's Primary Election
Ahead of Nevada caucuses, Dem candidates focus on Bloomberg
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family says Palo Alto couple's disappearance is out of character
Why climate change matters in Democratic Primary
Former 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo pardoned by Pres. Trump
Dwyane Wade on supporting trans daughter: 'Her family has her back'
San Francisco police search for burrito-throwing battery suspect
Aubrey Huff excluded from Giants' 2010 World Series reunion
SF doctor explains how to protect yourself from coronavirus
Show More
CA lawmaker wants to make voting mandatory
Alabama lawmaker calls for vasectomies in retort to abortion ban
Rosario Dawson opens up about sexuality
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
'All clear' given at San Jose Diridon Station after bomb threat
More TOP STORIES News