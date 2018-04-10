ELECTION

Santa Clara registrar of voters seeking thousands of workers for June 5 election

person is seen voting in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. --
The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters is calling for 5,000 to 6,000 election officers to serve in over 800 polling places around the county for the June 5 election.

The registrar is seeking bilingual support in 19 different languages for the 824 polling places that will serve the diverse population of the county.

Bilingual individuals who speak Spanish, Vietnamese, Chinese (Cantonese, Mandarin and Taiwanese), Tagalog, Korean, Russian, Farsi, Punjabi, Japanese, Hindi, Telugu, Portuguese, Khmer, Syriac, Tamil, Gujarati and Nepali are requested.

Officer responsibilities include answering procedural questions and otherwise helping voters exercise their voting rights while being stationed at polling places throughout the county on June 5.

Additional temporary, full-time positions of Early Vote Center workers will be hired and operate out of the Early Vote Centers that open 10 days before the election, county officials said.

RELATED: Should Election Day be a California state holiday?

The short-term election officers will receive three weeks of training to operate the seven full-service facilities around the county. Previous clerical experience is required for Early Vote Center workers.

Those who are U.S. citizens registered to vote as a permanent resident and are 18 or older can be an election officer. The registrar will also hire high school students who are at least 16 years old, staff said.

Officers will be paid a stipend of $200 for their services with a bonus if they are bilingual.

County employees said that Early Vote Center applicants have additional vetting as potential future workers and are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

For more information on election officer or Early Vote Center positions, people can contact the Registrar at (408) 399-POLL.

Click here if you are interested in volunteering.

Click here for more stories and videos about elections.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsvotingvote 2018voter infomationelectionelection daySanta Clara
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
ELECTION
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf files for re-election
Facebook identifies election interference campaign
SF Dept. of Elections issues board of education voter registration forms for some non-citizens
Mayor Breed appoints former legislative aide as new district 5 supervisor
More election
POLITICS
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News