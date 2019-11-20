Politics

Santa Rosa councilmember living in Ecuador resigns

By Cornell Barnard
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- A Santa Rosa City Council member who was serving her city while living in Ecuador has resigned.

Julie Combs called into a city meeting on Tuesday evening and announced her decision.

Fellow council members had questioned Combs' residency and ability to hold office from South America.

Combs previously posted a message on her Facebook page saying:

"So much conversation about my personal life-- I own two homes, my primary is in Santa Rosa. My husband has had a medical issue for over a year that has greatly affected our situation he and I are currently at our second home here in Ecuador. "

Several neighbors say Combs moved out of her home last month, and it's now for sale.

ABC7 News made repeated attempts to contact Julie Combs in South America but have not heard back.

