ELECTION

Santa Rosa residents pass Measure O by wide margin

(Shutterstock)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Voters in the city of Santa Rosa have voted to pass Measure O.

According to the Santa Rosa City Attorney, the measure amends Chapter three through 29 of the Santa Rosa City Code to establish a new temporary 1/4 cent sales tax within the City, raising the City's sales tax to 8.875-percent for a period of six years.

The initial 1/4 tax would expire automatically on March 31, 2025, or in six years from the initial operative date.

The measure passed with 59.9 percent of residents voting yes and 40.1 percent voting no.

