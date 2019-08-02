Politics

Saoirse Kennedy Hill dies at 22

HYANNIS PORT, Mass. -- Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter, Saoirse Kennedy Hill, has died at 22.

The Kennedy family released a statement on Thursday night, following reports of a death at the family's compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts. The statement was issued by Brian Wright O'Connor, a spokesman for former congressman Joseph P. Kennedy II.

Hill was the daughter of Robert and Ethel Kennedy's fifth child, Courtney, and Paul Michael Hill, who was one of four falsely convicted in the 1974 Irish Republican Army bombings of two pubs.

The statement says Saoirse Hill was passionate about human rights and women's empowerment and that she worked with indigenous communities to build schools in Mexico.

The statement quoted her 91-year-old grandmother, Ethel Kennedy, as saying "the world is a little less beautiful today."

Further details weren't released.

Read the full statement below:

Our hearts are shattered by the loss of our beloved Saoirse. Her life was filled with hope, promise and love. She cared deeply about friends and family, especially her mother Courtney, her father Paul, her stepmother Stephanie, and her grandmother Ethel, who said, "The world is a little less beautiful today." She lit up our lives with her love, her peals of laughter and her generous spirit. Saoirse was passionately moved by the causes of human rights and women's empowerment and found great joy in volunteer work, working alongside indigenous communities to build schools in Mexico. We will love her and miss her forever.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicskennedy familyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Questions raised about investigation of Bay Area men arrested in Italian officer slaying
Gilroy police find 16th person injured during shooting
Gilroy shooting victims share story after hospital release
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Gov. Newsom announces Cal Fire investment to help fight wildfires
This woman lives in a closet in San Francisco
Man seriously injured after fall in Yosemite
Show More
Jury deliberations continue in Ghost Ship Trial
Neighbors raise over $50K to help disabled man keep home
Garlic Festival attendee also survived Las Vegas Massacre
Navy: Pilot died in fighter jet crash in Death Valley National Park
Santa Clara Co. Fair opens with increased security after fatal shooting at Garlic Festival
More TOP STORIES News