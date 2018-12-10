PLANNED PARENTHOOD

SCOTUS deals blow to two states' attempts to cut Planned Parenthood funding

A Planned Parenthood building is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

WASHINGTON --
The Supreme Court is avoiding a high-profile case by rejecting appeals from Kansas and Louisiana in their effort to strip Medicaid money from Planned Parenthood over the dissenting votes of three justices.

Lower courts in both states had blocked the states from withholding money that is used for health services other than abortion for low-income women. Abortion opponents have said Planned Parenthood should not receive any government money because of heavily edited videos that claimed to show the nation's largest abortion provider profiting from sales of fetal tissue for medical research.

Investigations sparked by the videos in several states didn't result in criminal charges.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch say they would have heard the case.
