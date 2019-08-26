New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand coming to 'Meet the 2020 Candidate' event in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand will try to boost her numbers in San Francisco tonight.Gillibrand is one of 21 candidates vying for the Democratic presidential nomination.Tonight, she'll be at Manny's on 16th Street at Valencia for a "Meet the 20-20 Candidate" event.She will answer questions and give an update on her campaign.Tickets to the event are sold online through Event-Brite.