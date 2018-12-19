PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Senate approves legislation to temporarily avoid federal shutdown over President Trump's border wall

The United States Capitol Building is seen in this undated photo in Washington, D.C. (Shutterstock)

WASHINGTON --
The Senate has approved legislation to temporarily fund the government and avoid a federal shutdown over President Donald Trump's border wall.

Senators passed the measure on voice vote Wednesday without a roll call. It goes next to the House. Congress faces a Friday deadline when funding for part of the federal government expires.

Trump has not yet said he will support the measure, but the White House says he'll take a look.

It does not provide $5 billion Trump wanted for the wall. Instead, it funds border security and other agencies at current levels through Feb. 8.

Without resolution, more than 800,000 federal employees could be furloughed or ordered to work without pay days before Christmas.

Voting was pushed back to late Wednesday and some senators sang Christmas carols in the chamber.
