BRETT KAVANAUGH

Senate committee agrees to give Blasey Ford more time before Kavanaugh hearing

This is an undated split image of Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. (KGO-TV)

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
The Senate Judiciary Committee is giving Christine Blasey Ford more time to decide on the terms for her to testify about allegations that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party when they were teens.

That's according to a late-night tweet from Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa.

Grassley said he "just granted another extension" to Ford.

RELATED: Trump questions how 'bad' alleged attack on Kavanaugh accuser was

They have been in a high-stakes negotiation over the terms of her appearance at the committee. Grassley set a 10 p.m. deadline Friday for her to respond to the panel's latest offer.

But as the deadline neared, Ford's attorney asked for another day. The length of Grassley's extension is unclear.

Grassley addressed his tweet to Kavanaugh and said he hopes the judge understands and added Ford should decide "so we can move on."

For more stories, photos, and video on the ongoing Brett Kavanaugh controversy, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssupreme courtbrett kavanaughsexual assaultsexual misconductu.s. & worldPalo AltoWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: Anna Eshoo discusses meeting with Dr. Blasey Ford
BRETT KAVANAUGH
Christine Blasey Ford's sister-in-law says she is 'hopeful' for positive outcome
Kavanaugh accuser to meet with FBI in SF about death threats, according to report
Trump's tweet on Christine Blasey Ford sparks outrage from some women
Trump questions how 'bad' alleged attack on Kavanaugh accuser was
More brett kavanaugh
POLITICS
Christine Blasey Ford's sister-in-law says she is 'hopeful' for positive outcome
Kavanaugh accuser to meet with FBI in SF about death threats, according to report
Trump questions how 'bad' alleged attack on Kavanaugh accuser was
Country could hear from Kavanaugh accuser Blasey Ford next week
More Politics
Top Stories
Benicia residents shocked that neighbor is accused of being NorCal Rapist
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Family says Santa Clara County failed in mental health crisis of son
Christine Blasey Ford's sister-in-law says she is 'hopeful' for positive outcome
Benicia man arrested in NorCal Rapist case
UC Berkeley reacts to employee being accused of serial rape
Trump's tweet on Christine Blasey Ford sparks outrage from some women
New Calaveras Dam to safeguard water supply even after earthquakes
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Rape victim sacrifices privacy to find NorCal Rapist
Show More
Family mystified when cellphone bill showed payments they never made
Kavanaugh accuser to meet with FBI in SF about death threats, according to report
Timeline of NorCal Rapist case
Wells Fargo brings stagecoach, teacher supplies to Richmond school
Two-headed snake found slithering in Va. flowerbed
More News