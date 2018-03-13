CANNABIS WATCH

Sessions: US prosecutors won't take on small-time cannabis cases

This split image shows an undated file photo of cannabis next to Attorney General Jeff Sessions in Sacramento, Calif. (Shutterstock/AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

WASHINGTON --
Federal prosecutors won't take on small-time marijuana cases, despite the Justice Department's decision to lift an Obama-era policy that discouraged U.S. authorities from cracking down on the cannabis trade in states where the drug is legal, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Saturday.

Federal law enforcement lacks the resources to take on "routine cases" and will continue to focus on drug gangs and larger conspiracies, Sessions said.

RELATED: Thousands of SF marijuana convictions to be thrown out

The comments come after the Trump administration in January threw the burgeoning marijuana legalization movement into uncertainty by reversing the largely hands-off approach that prevailed during the Obama administration, saying federal prosecutors should instead handle marijuana cases however they see fit.

The Obama-era policy allowed the pot trade to flourish, with eight states legalizing marijuana for recreational use.

The reversal added to confusion about whether it's OK to grow, buy or use marijuana in states where pot is legal, since long-standing federal law prohibits it. And it caused concern that prosecutors would feel empowered to jail individuals for marijuana possession.

"I am not going to tell Colorado or California or someone else that possession of marijuana is legal under United States law," Sessions said, answering student questions after a speech at Georgetown's law school. But, he added, federal prosecutors "haven't been working small marijuana cases before, they are not going to be working them now."

RELATED: Study shows San Francisco teens don't smoke pot

Of particular interest are problems that federal authorities have tried for years to tackle, like illegal marijuana-growing operations on national parklands and gangs that peddle pot along with more harmful drugs. Some law enforcement officials in legal-cannabis states argue the legal trade has caused unintended problems like black-market marijuana growing and dealing by people who don't even try to conform to the legal framework.

It remains to be seen whether prosecutors will seek to punish state-sanctioned pot businesses. Some have indicated they have no plans to do so.

"Those are the kinds of things each one of those U.S. attorneys will decide how to handle," Sessions said.

Click here for more stories related to cannabis.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmarijuanacannabis watchjeff sessionsarrestillegal drugsdrugsWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Thousands of SF marijuana convictions to be thrown out
Study shows most SF teens don't smoke pot
CANNABIS WATCH
Job offer rescinded after woman tested positive for cannabis, only used pot lip balm
Court: 5-year-old can use cannabis-based medicine at North Bay school
Outside Lands: The Weeknd kicks off 3-day music festival
Outside Lands 2018: Why is it called that?
SoCal cannabis company recalls pre-rolled joints
More cannabis watch
POLITICS
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
More Politics
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News