San Francisco files motion to dismiss NRA's lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The city of San Francisco is asking a judge to dismiss a National Rifle Association lawsuit against the city.

Last month, the board of supervisors approved a non-binding resolution to call the gun rights group a "domestic terrorist organization."

The NRA then sued the city, claiming it violated free speech rights.

City Attorney Dennis Herrera filed the motion to dismiss on Thursday, saying "the First Amendment allows lawmakers and other public officials to express their views on matter or public concern."
