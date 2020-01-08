SF Mayor London Breed to be inaugurated for first full term

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed will be inaugurated for her first full term. The ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. in the rotunda of City Hall.
Mayor Breed will be sworn in before speaking to supporters. There will also be musical performances and an invocation.
She became the city's first black female mayor when Mayor Ed Lee died unexpectedly in December 2017.
