London Breed

SF Mayor London Breed to be inaugurated for first full term

San Francisco Mayor London Breed at a news conference Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, in San Francisco's Chinatown. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed will be inaugurated for her first full term. The ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. in the rotunda of City Hall.

Mayor Breed will be sworn in before speaking to supporters. There will also be musical performances and an invocation.

RELATED: SF Mayor Breed, city officials call Embarcadero Navigation Center 'dignified' environment during tour

She became the city's first black female mayor when Mayor Ed Lee died unexpectedly in December 2017.

See more stories on London Breed here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscosan francisco city halllondon breed
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LONDON BREED
SF mayor, city officials call Navigation Center 'dignified' environment
SF Embarcadero Navigation Center set to open
SF's new transit chief, Jeff Tumlin talks traffic solutions
Mayor promises upcoming budget will prioritize cleaning up SF streets
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump says Iran appears to be 'standing down' after strike
California governor targets homeless crisis in budget, order
AccuWeather forecast: Brief break before more showers tonight
Iran plane crash kills 176 on flight headed to Ukraine
Commercial airlines reroute flights to avoid Iran, Iraq airspace
Man accused of abducting and sexually assaulting Sonoma teen
Army warns of fake military draft texts
Show More
Girl who went through 40 surgeries reunited with 'Minnie'
Car goes over side of WB I-80 in Richmond
Disneyland offering ticket deal as new Star Wars ride opens
Local professor hopeful for de-escalation following Iran missile strikes
SFPD struggling with 'staffing crisis'
More TOP STORIES News