San Francisco Mayor London Breed delivered her first State of the City address.She spoke from the National LGBTQ Center for the Arts on Valencia Street.Mayor Breed spoke about her plans for the city budget and expanding mental health services.Mayor Breed said she is "frustrated with the challenges on our streets," but she is also "motivated." The mayor says every neighborhood has to be part of the solution.Breed promised the city will rely 100 percent on renewable energy by 2030 and whatever happens with PG&E the city will ready.