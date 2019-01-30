SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --San Francisco Mayor London Breed delivered her first State of the City address.
She spoke from the National LGBTQ Center for the Arts on Valencia Street.
Mayor Breed spoke about her plans for the city budget and expanding mental health services.
RELATED: San Francisco to decide how to spend extra property tax revenue
Mayor Breed said she is "frustrated with the challenges on our streets," but she is also "motivated." The mayor says every neighborhood has to be part of the solution.
Breed promised the city will rely 100 percent on renewable energy by 2030 and whatever happens with PG&E the city will ready.
See more stories on Mayor London Breed.
Mayor @LondonBreed says whatever happens to @PGE4Me the city will be ready. The mayor promised the city will rely 100% on renewable energy by 2030. pic.twitter.com/OUSpyrQcmG— Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) January 30, 2019
JUST IN: @LondonBreed announces that Dr. Grant Colfax @GColfax will lead the SF Dept. of Health. @SF_DPH pic.twitter.com/tyIjnFi8BH— Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) January 30, 2019
State of the City Address: Mayor @LondonBreed “I’m frustrated with the challenges on our streets, but I’m also motivated.” She says EVERY neighborhood has to be part of the solution. pic.twitter.com/5hFfN6UlLV— Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) January 30, 2019