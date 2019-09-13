2020 presidential election

SF Republican Party Chair weighs in on the Democratic debate

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- All eyes were on Huston tonight as the top 10 Democratic presidential candidates took the stage for their third debate.

"He's a gaff machine. He only opens his mouth to change feet."

San Francisco's Republican Party chair is talking about Vice President Joe Biden.

RELATED: Democratic debate: Top 2020 candidates clash over health care, Obama legacy in Houston

Praise was not something John Dennis was readily handing out while watching the Democratic debate.

Dennis says the lack of fireworks and controversy makes him even more confident President Donald Trump will win the upcoming election.

"The incumbent always has an enormous advantage number one. Secondly, if the economy stays this strong it's going to be really hard to overcome even a controversial polarizing president like the one we have."

Dennis does think the democratic nomination will go to Elizabeth Warren. He says she has stamina, she has good messaging and she's just progressive enough for the party.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscorepublicansdebatepresidential debate2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Mixed reactions after Democratic debate at SF watch party
Democratic debate candidates share their biggest professional setbacks
Who's running for president in 2020
Debate Fact Check: What's true, what's false
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed after being hit by train in Berkeley
Debate Fact Check: What's true, what's false
Mixed reactions after Democratic debate at SF watch party
With Authority: Yoga Trap Bae
BART reports death on tracks at 24th Street station in SF
Otis the Pug: How Instagram-famous dog was found after stolen from SF apartment
Salesforce donates $17.2 million for schools in SF, Oakland
Show More
1st day of Keith Green murder case starts with opening statement delays
Democratic debate: Top 2020 candidates clash in Houston
Democratic Debate: Harris defends criminal justice record
EXCLUSIVE: Autopsy report in death of Italian police officer, Bay Area teens under arrest
Sanders: 'We are going to cancel all student debt in this country'
More TOP STORIES News