SF Republican Party Chair weighs in on the Democratic debate

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- All eyes were on Huston tonight as the top 10 Democratic presidential candidates took the stage for their third debate."He's a gaff machine. He only opens his mouth to change feet."San Francisco's Republican Party chair is talking about Vice President Joe Biden.Praise was not something John Dennis was readily handing out while watching the Democratic debate.Dennis says the lack of fireworks and controversy makes him even more confident President Donald Trump will win the upcoming election."The incumbent always has an enormous advantage number one. Secondly, if the economy stays this strong it's going to be really hard to overcome even a controversial polarizing president like the one we have."Dennis does think the democratic nomination will go to Elizabeth Warren. He says she has stamina, she has good messaging and she's just progressive enough for the party.