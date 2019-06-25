San Francisco Board of Supervisors to take final vote on e-cigarette ban today

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If all goes as planned today, San Francisco will become the first city in the country to ban the sale of e-cigarettes.
The Board of Supervisors will take a final vote on an ordinance, banning retailers from selling flavored tobacco products and e-cigs that are not FDA approved. Currently, no e-cig products have FDA approval.
SF supervisors already passed the ordinance during last week's meeting. Today's vote is considered a formality.
