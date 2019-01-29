BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA

San Francisco to decide how to spend extra property tax revenue

EMBED </>More Videos

San Francisco City Hall is gearing up for a showdown of sorts over the extra property tax revenue the city received last November. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco City Hall is gearing up for a showdown of sorts over the extra property tax revenue the city received last November. On one side, you have the mayor asking that the money go to solve the homeless crisis. Now teachers are saying they want their fair share.

As soon as it was known that San Francisco had a surplus of $415 million, Mayor London Breed suggested that some of it go to begin solving the homeless crisis.

RELATED: San Francisco Mayor London Breed signs $11B city budget

Even before that, Mayor Breed was selling her ideas of expanding mental health services.

"A first-in-the-nation program to bring treatment directly to people suffering from addiction on our streets," said Breed back in August.



Here's the breakdown:

Much of that $415 million surplus, $230 million, will go to fund libraries, buses, the city's rainy day fund, etc. -- they're called set-asides.

That leaves $185 million for any other needs -- basically it's up for grabs.

TEACHER CRISIS: Keeping educators in the Bay Area

On Tuesday, homeless advocates made the rounds at city hall to push for that funding.

"We're asking for 170 million for homelessness, housing, prevention and shelter and mental health treatment," explained Jennifer Friedenbach, a homeless advocate.

But the city passed Prop C, the homeless tax that would raise $300 million a year by taxing big companies, right? Except that it now is stuck in court.

Voters also approved Prop G, giving San Francisco teachers a guaranteed 7 percent raise every year. But that too is held up in court. The school district and the teachers union are now asking city hall to use some of that surplus money to cover them.

"We're not competing with them, we believe everybody needs their fair share but we also know this lawsuit could take a couple of years," said Susan Solomon of the San Francisco Educators Association.

RELATED: Salesforce CEO, Marc Benioff says Prop C will be incredible for city

Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer is co-authoring a measure offering $13.5 million this year and next year to cover those raises promised in Prop G, but nothing else within that proposition like extra money for technology and the district's rainy day fund will be covered.

"I am not going to throw them under the bus. What they need now is bridge money in this funding," said Fewer.

But Supervisor Hillary Ronen will ask for additional funds to cover more of Prop G.

"I don't think that's enough and that's something that I will be voicing at the Board of Supervisors," said Ronen.

That proposal requires six votes to pass.

See more stories, photos on videos on Building A Better Bay Area.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbuilding a better bay areateacherhomelessbudgetLondon BreedSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Santa Clara County census to help fine tune homeless services
San Jose mayor, hundreds of volunteers, take part in homeless census
South Bay teen and father helping put teachers, others into affordable housing
BART addresses record low approval rating at annual workshop
More building a better bay area
POLITICS
Californian lawmakers request investigation into gas surcharge
Skepticism surrounds PG&E bankruptcy
Santa Clara County census to help fine tune homeless services
American journalist imprisoned in Iran for 544 days shares ordeal in new book
More Politics
Top Stories
Californian lawmakers request investigation into gas surcharge
PG&E Bankruptcy: Here's how it'll affect customers, employees, shareholders
PG&E bankruptcy turns into double whammy for wildfire victims
6 days of rain on the way to Bay Area
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
American journalist imprisoned in Iran for 544 days shares ordeal in new book
'Empire' actor attacked in possible hate crime, police say
FaceTime bug lets callers listen through unanswered phones
Show More
PG&E officially files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Grammy-winning R&B singer James Ingram dies at 66
Hawaii farmer grows 6-pound avocado
New smile for young girl bullied for not having teeth
Disabled veteran and wife killed in shootout with police
More News