GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

SF tourists disappointed national parks closed during partial government shutdown

EMBED </>More Videos

The partial government shutdown is hitting tourism-heavy cities like San Francisco hard as national parks close their gates during a holiday weekend. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The partial government shutdown is hitting tourism-heavy cities like San Francisco hard as national parks close their gates during a holiday weekend.

Many people who showed up at popular places around the Bay Area ended up disappointed.

RELATED: What is open, closed during federal government shutdown

Ricky Avila from Las Vegas was hoping to see Ft. Point up close - what he got was a closed barricade.

"It's sad man, it's a long walk... no parking. It's just sad man. I'm not coming back," he said.



"It's a shame. I don't understand why this is happening," said tourist Nick Riley.

Blame the partial government shutdown that's forcing the closure of landmarks operated by the National Park Service.

RELATED: Senate adjourns without deal to end partial government shutdown over talks of border wall

Shuttles to Muir Woods were running and the park remained open because it gets some funding from another source.

Daytime tours to Alcatraz were also going but nighttime and ranger-led tours of The Rock were canceled.

The Hyde St. Pier Maritime Museum was locked up tight with no ship tours on Saturday.

The Ober family from Utah made this the first stop on their vacation.

RELATED: What happens during government shutdown

"We were excited to see the ships. Got a lot of little boys. I guess we will try it again another time," said Marjann Ober.

Seven hundred thousand federal employees are impacted by the partial shutdown, some working without getting paid.

"They could never do without a full week's paycheck, or a day's paycheck, especially during the holiday season when there are extra expenses. It's outrageous they're being forced to go without," said AFGE Policy Dir. Jacque Simon.

The municipal pier near Aquatic Park was another spot off limits.

"How is it the government has so much money but they can't get someone down here to open this gate," asked San Mateo resident James Perez.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgovernment shutdownnational park serviceborder wallPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldtourismtouristSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
Senate adjourns without deal to end partial government shutdown
What happens during a partial government shutdown
Government partially shuts down after Trump, Congress unable to agree on border wall spending
What would stay open, close during a federal government shutdown
More government shutdown
POLITICS
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
Senate adjourns without deal to end partial government shutdown
US envoy to anti-ISIS coalition quits over Trump's Syria move
What happens during a partial government shutdown
More Politics
Top Stories
Crews rescue plumber who became unconscious at SFO catering facility
8-year-old Congolese boy dies after facial tumor surgery in LA
At least 20 killed, 165 wounded after tsunami hits Indonesia
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
Warriors stars share what they love about holidays
What would stay open, close during a federal government shutdown
Senate adjourns without deal to end partial government shutdown
Man turns in $10,000 cash found in purse on NY subway platform
Show More
US envoy to anti-ISIS coalition quits over Trump's Syria move
N.J. high school wrestler forced to cut locks or forfeit match
Bus driver helps woman in wheelchair struggling in snow
All lanes reopen after overturned propane tanker shuts down I-280 in San Jose
A look back at recent government shutdowns
More News