The partial government shutdown is hitting tourism-heavy cities like San Francisco hard as national parks close their gates during a holiday weekend.Many people who showed up at popular places around the Bay Area ended up disappointed.Ricky Avila from Las Vegas was hoping to see Ft. Point up close - what he got was a closed barricade."It's sad man, it's a long walk... no parking. It's just sad man. I'm not coming back," he said."It's a shame. I don't understand why this is happening," said tourist Nick Riley.Blame the partial government shutdown that's forcing the closure of landmarks operated by the National Park Service.Shuttles to Muir Woods were running and the park remained open because it gets some funding from another source.Daytime tours to Alcatraz were also going but nighttime and ranger-led tours of The Rock were canceled.The Hyde St. Pier Maritime Museum was locked up tight with no ship tours on Saturday.The Ober family from Utah made this the first stop on their vacation."We were excited to see the ships. Got a lot of little boys. I guess we will try it again another time," said Marjann Ober.Seven hundred thousand federal employees are impacted by the partial shutdown, some working without getting paid."They could never do without a full week's paycheck, or a day's paycheck, especially during the holiday season when there are extra expenses. It's outrageous they're being forced to go without," said AFGE Policy Dir. Jacque Simon.The municipal pier near Aquatic Park was another spot off limits."How is it the government has so much money but they can't get someone down here to open this gate," asked San Mateo resident James Perez.