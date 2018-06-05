ELECTION 2018

SF voters to decide on city-funded legal representation for tenants facing eviction

An apartment building is pictured in San Francisco on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco voters Tuesday will decide whether tenants in the city facing eviction will be entitled to a city-funded attorney.

Proposition F provides for city-funded legal representation for tenants in eviction lawsuits. Any resident of the city battling an eviction would get an attorney paid for by the city if Prop F passes.

YOUR VOICE, YOUR VOTE: Bay Area June 2018 Election Day results

The proposition wouldn't apply to evictions brought by landlords who live in the same unit as the tenant.

The proposition is endorsed by the San Francisco chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, the SF Tenants Union, the Housing Rights Committee of San Francisco, Causa Justa: Just Cause, Coalition on Homelessness, Affordable Housing Alliance and other groups.

