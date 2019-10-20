Mayor London Breed swears-in SF's interim District Attorney Suzy Loftus

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's interim District Attorney Suzy Loftus was sworn-in Saturday morning.Mayor London Breed did the honors after appointing her earlier this month.It was a bit of a controversial move as Loftus has been running for the office for more than a year.With election day coming up, some feel she now has an unfair advantage to retain the position.The previous District Attorney, George Gascon, officially resigned yesterday.