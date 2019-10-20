SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's interim District Attorney Suzy Loftus was sworn-in Saturday morning.
Mayor London Breed did the honors after appointing her earlier this month.
It was a bit of a controversial move as Loftus has been running for the office for more than a year.
RELATED: Suzy Loftus appointed interim San Francisco District Attorney
With election day coming up, some feel she now has an unfair advantage to retain the position.
The previous District Attorney, George Gascon, officially resigned yesterday.
Mayor London Breed swears-in SF's interim District Attorney Suzy Loftus
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News