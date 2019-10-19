Politics

SF's interim District Attorney Suzy Loftus to be sworn in Saturday morning

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's interim District Attorney Suzy Loftus will be sworn Saturday morning.

Mayor London Breed will do the honors after appointing her earlier this month.

It was a bit of a controversial move. Loftus has been running for the office for more than a year.

RELATED: Suzy Loftus appointed interim San Francisco District Attorney

With election day coming up, some feel she now has an unfair advantage to retain the position.

The previous District Attorney, George Gascon, officially resigned yesterday.
