SF's interim District Attorney Suzy Loftus to be sworn in Saturday morning

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's interim District Attorney Suzy Loftus will be sworn Saturday morning.
Mayor London Breed will do the honors after appointing her earlier this month.
It was a bit of a controversial move. Loftus has been running for the office for more than a year.
With election day coming up, some feel she now has an unfair advantage to retain the position.
The previous District Attorney, George Gascon, officially resigned yesterday.
