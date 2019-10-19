SF's interim District Attorney Suzy Loftus to be sworn in Saturday morning

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's interim District Attorney Suzy Loftus will be sworn Saturday morning.Mayor London Breed will do the honors after appointing her earlier this month.It was a bit of a controversial move. Loftus has been running for the office for more than a year.With election day coming up, some feel she now has an unfair advantage to retain the position.The previous District Attorney, George Gascon, officially resigned yesterday.