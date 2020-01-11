San Francisco's new District Attorney Chesa Boudin fires several prosecutors, source says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's new District Attorney, Chesa Boudin, has reportedly fired several prosecutors in his office.
Boudin was just sworn into office on Wednesday.
RELATED: San Francisco's new District Attorney, Chesa Boudin, leads with compassion
The San Francisco Chronicle is reporting that at least six attorneys were fired - including several managers in the District Attorney's felony office.
Chesa Boudin released a statement to ABC7 News on Friday:
"I had to make difficult staffing decisions today in order to put in place a management team that will help me accomplish the work I am committed to do for San Francisco."
