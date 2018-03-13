WASHINGTON (KGO) --Thousands of empty shoes representing children killed by gun violence were being placed outside the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday morning.
The display is part of a massive memorial by a community organization called Avaaz.
Right now at the US capitol. #NotOneMore #NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/lUEGRg2VO5— Avaaz (@Avaaz) March 13, 2018
Staff and volunteers say there are 7,000 shoes symbolizing the number of children killed since the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in 2012.
Some of the shoes being placed on the lawn are from some of the victims, according to Avaaz.
Organizers say the shoes should be filled with kids, jumping and skipping and hope the memorial will serve as a poignant reminder to Congress on the need to act on gun control.
