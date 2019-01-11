GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Government shutdown hits day 22, becomes longest federal closure in US history

Government workers and their supporters hold signs during a protest in Boston, Friday, Jan.11, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

JONATHAN LEMIRE, LISA MASCARO and JILL COLVIN
WASHINGTON --
The federal government has entered Day 22 of a partial government shutdown, becoming the longest closure in U.S. history.

Nine of the 15 Cabinet-level departments have not been funded. The Defense Department and the Department of Veterans Affairs, the government's largest agencies, are the most notable exceptions and continue to operate since they were funded through Sept. 30.

The previous record for the longest shutdown occurred during Bill Clinton's presidency. That one lasted from December 15, 1995, through January 6, 1996.

The current shutdown appears destined to last at least a few more days, Democratic lawmakers rejecting President Donald Trump's demands to include $5.7 billion for a border wall in a spending bill.
The shutdown has furloughed 380,000 federal workers and forced an additional 420,000 to work without pay.

