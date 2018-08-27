POLITICS

Sonoma councilwoman says there's attempt to 'slut-shame' her into dropping re-election bid

By
SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) --
There's a political scandal in Sonoma.

A city councilwoman says her character is being attacked and believes what's happening to her, could happen to other young women in politics.

Rachel Hundley decided to speak out.

Hundley has taken to YouTube to defend herself after receiving an anonymous email with a link to a website that's targeted her re-election campaign. The website shows Hundley's Facebook photos from Burning Man, and alleges "lascivious, drunk and drug addled behavior."

A shadowy group calling itself Sonoma Citizens for Peace and Cooperation threatened to expose her unless she dropped out of the November race. Instead the 35 year old, who once served as Mayor, denies the allegations, says she's proud of the photos and won't be bullied. In her YouTube video Hundley said, "What's most disturbing in this era of the MeToo movement is the attempt at slut shaming me."

She say she decided to speak out to be a voice for other women. "I know there are young women running for office in small cities across the country that may not have communities as supportive."

Professor David McCuan, head of the Sonoma State Political Science Department considers the anonymous email a new low in politics. "I think its done in such a vile negative way. It's a character assassination. There's no attribution for this website."

The vice mayor, one of 3 women on the council, believes the attempt will backfire. Amy Harrington said, "I think its outrageous in 2018 instead of talking about the ideas going on in our political culture here, we're talking about how someone looks in a bikini."

Hundley"s fiance, Sean Hamlin, was also attacked on the anonymous website. He told ABC7 News, he is proud his soon-to-be wife is speaking out..

"When you have a school yard bully, you can either eat in the library forever or stand up for yourself. Rachel stood up for herself."

The website targeting the couple has been taken down, but they have asked the Secretary of State to launch an investigation to try to find the source.

For more stories, photos, and video on recent political scandals, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicselectionemailsyoutubesocial mediawebsitespolitical scandalfestivalsonoma countySonoma
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump orders flag flown at half-staff until John McCain's burial
Flags at half-staff: What are the guidelines?
Final message from Senator John McCain
Twin Peaks Muni tunnel reopens for first weekday commute
More Politics
Top Stories
Retiring bishop says he won't be moving into $2.3M home, San Jose diocese to sell
Flags at half-staff: What are the guidelines?
Reporter mom told to 'speak English' becomes subject of her own story
SJ diocese criticized for purchasing $2.3M home for retiring bishop
Oakland Unified reconsiders cutting some after school sports programs
E. Coli beef recall impacts NorCal Safeway stores
SF man raising money to feed pets of homeless people
Facebook offers free training for small business owners
Show More
Jacksonville Shooting Victims: What we know about those shot, killed
Bullied 9-year-old killed himself after coming out at school
Homeless housing advocates try to save SJ building from demolition
San Jose POA moving forward with reforms after auditor's resignation
Free tuition available for first-time Contra Costa Co. community college students
More News