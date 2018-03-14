POLITICS

South Bay college students march for gun control student safety

EMBED </>More Videos

It was not just high school students who engaged in walkouts over gun violence on Wednesday. So did college students, such as the estimated 400 who gathered outside the historic Mission Church on the campus of Santa Clara University at 10 a.m. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
It was not just high school students who engaged in walkouts over gun violence on Wednesday. So did college students, such as the estimated 400 who gathered outside the historic Mission Church on the campus of Santa Clara University at 10 a.m.

Jesuit Novice Tony Cortese read aloud the names of the students, faculty and staff members killed at the Parkland, Florida high school one month ago while students bowed their heads in remembrance.

RELATED: Get help with improving our schools

Leaders of the campus group Santa Clara Community Action Program (SCCAP), which organized the walkout, talked about the need for change to stop gun violence and to make students safer. Then they took a walk across the Silicon Valley campus, chanting "grades up, guns down" and "protect kids, not guns." The procession cut through Benson Center, a dining and student activities building, where some students were seen studying, working on laptops and eating instead of marching.

Participants shared with ABC7 News their passion that they want to see lawmakers listen to them and others, who are adamant that stricter gun laws are needed to protect students in the classroom and on campuses. "By standing in solidarity with the students of Parkland and with every other student that has experienced gun violence in their school, we are telling our state and national leaders that enough is enough," said Harshitha Mogallapalli, a Santa Clara University senior and one of the organizers of the Wednesday walkout.



Another senior, Ryan Kincheloe, said "You've got to care for your fellow man, fellow being, and current gun control doesn't fully allow for that."

RELATED: A guide to student walkouts

The group SCCAP is providing students with resources to take action after the march, such as writing to lawmakers.

Meredith Anderson, another organizer, thinks the activism on display at the march will have a lasting impact. "I think student movements definitely in the past have had a lot of momentum to make a big change," she said, "so I think this definitely could as well."

But like a flash mob that suddenly brought people together, 30 minutes later, the grass and plaza outside the church was instantly empty. The students disappeared, presumably going back to class.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsprotestcollege studentsstudentsgun controlgunsgun lawsSanta Clara
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Videos from the #Enough walkout around the country
LA students spell out 'ENOUGH' amid national walkout
VIDEO: Bay Area students take a stand against gun violence
A guide to student walkouts
Get help with improving our schools
POLITICS
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
More Politics
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News