House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to Mueller public statement while speaking at San Francisco event

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi appeared at the Commonwealth Club, Wednesday morning-- fewer than four hours had passed since Robert Mueller made his remarks in Washington.

For Pelosi, it was perfect timing in her favorite city, and for the audience, a front row seat to this main player in a nation-wide drama.

"I am greatly disappointed in the Justice Department," said Pelosi early on. "Many constituents want to impeach the president, but we want to do what is right and what gets results."

The Speaker has felt increasing pressure from Democratic colleagues to move ahead with an impeachment. On Wednesday, as in past statements, she urged fact-finding before a rush to action.

"Everybody wants justice. Everybody wants the President to be held accountable in the most serious way. No one is above the law. Especially the President of the United States. I have said that if it is justified for an impeachment that it would have to be clear to the Senate, as well."

Mr. Mueller took all of 1,208 words to make his statement Wednesday.

Now, both political parties are treating them like a spoken inkblot, colored by political opinion.

And so, our question to Speaker Pelosi, "If you were to read between the lines today, is there anything?"

"I think he was clear," said Pelosi. "I think if he could have cleared The President he would have but he couldn't."

Speaker Pelosi told reporters that she disagrees with Mueller's statement about being unable to indict President Trump because of his office. She called that a Justice Department policy.

For those who believe the President has protection in the constitution, there is one alternative-- to impeach.









