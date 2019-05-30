House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to Mueller public statement while speaking at San Francisco event

For Pelosi, it was perfect timing in her favorite city, and for the audience, a front row seat to this main player in a nation-wide drama.
"I am greatly disappointed in the Justice Department," said Pelosi early on. "Many constituents want to impeach the president, but we want to do what is right and what gets results."
RELATED: More Democrats seeking impeachment proceedings against Trump
The Speaker has felt increasing pressure from Democratic colleagues to move ahead with an impeachment. On Wednesday, as in past statements, she urged fact-finding before a rush to action.
"Everybody wants justice. Everybody wants the President to be held accountable in the most serious way. No one is above the law. Especially the President of the United States. I have said that if it is justified for an impeachment that it would have to be clear to the Senate, as well."
Mr. Mueller took all of 1,208 words to make his statement Wednesday.
Now, both political parties are treating them like a spoken inkblot, colored by political opinion.
And so, our question to Speaker Pelosi, "If you were to read between the lines today, is there anything?"
"I think he was clear," said Pelosi. "I think if he could have cleared The President he would have but he couldn't."
Speaker Pelosi told reporters that she disagrees with Mueller's statement about being unable to indict President Trump because of his office. She called that a Justice Department policy.
For those who believe the President has protection in the constitution, there is one alternative-- to impeach.
Speaker #Pelosi on the slowed down Facebook video of her: “When Facebook says this is false but they show it anyway...they are accomplices of false information...” #abc7now #cwclub! @cwclub pic.twitter.com/TakXsepPPe— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) May 29, 2019
Speaker #Pelosi is non-committal re: 2020 candidates. “This is nor for the faint of hearts. Any of them would be better than the president we have now... Who connects? That will make the difference.”#abc7now pic.twitter.com/JGbjxdNKiU— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) May 29, 2019
From #Pelosi: "The Green New Deal is an aspirational statement. It is not legislation.” #abc7now pic.twitter.com/IlOmVJzAj8— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) May 29, 2019
Speaker #Pelosi on President Trump and climate change: “Right now the President is in denial of science. How can that be? How can that be?” #abc7now Speaking at Commonwealth Club in SF. pic.twitter.com/kMy2OiJORr— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) May 29, 2019
Nancy #Pelosi: "Many want to impeach the President. But we want to be objective and to get results. The case has to be compelling. We want the best possible case to get the best results for the American people. No one is above the law, especially the President..." #abc7now pic.twitter.com/zDoKjZjZVV— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) May 29, 2019
Speaker #Pelosi on #Mueller this morning.— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) May 29, 2019
“I am gravely disappointed by the justice department.” #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/5F3InAhlu5
See more stories and videos related to Nancy Pelosi.