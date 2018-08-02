SEAN SPICER

Sean Spicer talks phone calls from Trump, press briefing do-overs and more at San Francisco's Commonwealth Club

Sean Spicer speaks at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. (KGO-TV)

by Kate Larsen
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
President Donald Trump's former press secretary, Sean Spicer, spoke in San Francisco Thursday night, revealing some of his most trying moments in the White House.

"I've replayed that day in my head more times than you can imagine," said Sean Spicer about his first press conference, which focused largely on inauguration attendance numbers. After the briefing, he says he got a call from President Donald Trump that surprised him. "He's like, 'What was that?' And I'm like, 'What do you mean? I went in tough.' He's like 'That was horrible.'" Spicer said that was a day he'd like to "do-over."

RELATED: Sean Spicer's most memorable moments

Spicer spoke to a sold-out crowd in San Francisco at a Commonwealth Club event. He said everything about his role as Trump's first press secretary surprised him, including Melissa McCarthy's impersonation of him on Saturday Night Live.

"There were a million thoughts going through my head like, 'okay, it's funny, it's well-deserved, oh my God.'"

On his resignation, Spicer says he knew there was no coming back from some of his blunders. "I too often was becoming the story."

On Trump's style, Spicer said, "he in particular cared about the exact words and phrases that were used." Spicer, an experienced spokesman, said that was unusual compared to other politicians he's worked with.

Spicer said that Melania Trump is politically astute and feels she is the President's closest advisor. He also said he believes the Mueller investigation should continue until its conclusion.

RELATED: Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks about tenure with Trump administration
Spicer is on tour speaking about his new book, "The Briefing."

Book sales appeared slow before the event, but after Spicer spoke, people lined up to get their books signed.

"I thought the program was excellent and I thought his answer was honest," said San Francisco resident Molly Fuller.

"I think we all had preconceived notions coming in, and I actually like him," said Stephen Tibbs, another San Francisco resident.

Other than one protester outside the venue, there was no public outcry about Spicer's San Francisco appearance.

For more stories, photos, and video on Sean Spicer, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssean spicerSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SEAN SPICER
Pruitt, McMaster and Trump's other notable firings, resignations
Fmr. WH Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks about tenure with Trump Administration
Sean Spicer talks life after White House on 'Kimmel'
Spicer set to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live
More sean spicer
POLITICS
California vows to fight Trump plan to freeze fuel economy rules
Calif. joins lawsuit against 3-D printed guns
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf files for re-election
Trump team wants to roll back Obama-era mileage standards
More Politics
Top Stories
WATCH TOMORROW: Nia Wilson memorial service
Nia Wilson family attorney says claim against BART will be filed next week
New evacuations issued, some lifted as Mendocino Complex fires continue
Carr Fire is 6th most destructive fire in California history
Ayesha Curry shares adorable photo of 1-month-old Canon Curry
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
'Crazy Rich Asians' is more than a rom-com, it's a ground-breaker for Asian-Americans
Show More
California vows to fight Trump plan to freeze fuel economy rules
Fire crews making slow progress towards stopping Ferguson Fire
Organizers prepare block party to celebrate Salesforce Transit Center opening
LA city animal shelters full to capacity
Unique housing build in Berkeley made of prefab modular units from China
More News