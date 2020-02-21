Politics

State senator announces proposal to add toll to Highway 37

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. -- Sen. Bill Dodd (D-Napa) announced legislation Friday morning that would launch improvement efforts to Highway 37 in the North Bay by turning it into a toll road.

The state senator held a press conference at the Sonoma Raceway to announce the idea.

The legislation would generate funds to improve the "flood-prone" highway and protect the road from rising water levels.

The highway connects Solano and Sonoma counties.
