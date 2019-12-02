Politics

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is ending his Democratic presidential campaign

HELENA, Mont. -- Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is ending his Democratic presidential campaign.

Bullock announced he's dropping out Monday morning, saying in a statement it's become clear he won't be able to break into the top tier of a crowded primary.

The two-term governor and former state attorney general tried to make the case he's the best bet to beat President Donald Trump because he's the only Democratic candidate to win in a state Trump won in 2016.

But Bullock got a late start announcing his candidacy in May. Bullock struggled to raise money and rise in the polls, qualifying for only one Democratic debate.

Democrats have pushed Bullock to challenge Sen. Steve Daines in 2020. Bullock's spokeswoman Galia Slayen says he will not run for Senate next year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politics2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Concord police shoot, kill man who they believe seriously injured his elderly parents
2 dead, 5 injured after crash on Highway 101 in San Jose
Lights back on for thousands in Santa Clara affected by damaged power lines
Harry Potter play opens in SF to sold-out crowd
AccuWeather forecast: Wet weather expected for another week
Ghost Ship victims honored on 3rd anniversary of deadly Oakland fire
Active power line lands on man's car in windy San Francisco
Show More
Storm causes cancellations, delays at SFO
Westbound I-80 closed to trucks as storm impacts Bay Area highways
When buying gift card, watch out for hidden fees
Paradise football team falls in playoffs
White House says it won't participate in impeachment hearing
More TOP STORIES News