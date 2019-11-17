Students hold DACA protest during University of San Francisco soccer game

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In San Francisco, many University of San Francisco students are showing their support for DACA students as the U.S. Supreme Court considers whether President Trump can move ahead with his plans to end the program.Last night, many students staged a protest at USF's soccer stadium when the Dons matched against Loyola Marymount University.The Obama-era program allows nearly 700,000 young adults without legal status, but have been in the U.S. since they were children to work and study without fearing deportation.DACA protections are expiring for 232,000 people between last month through the end of June of 2020.The Supreme Court heard arguments last week."From now until the decision is made I think it's important to raise awareness and continue to showcase we've been and we will continue to be part of the fabric of society," Mauricio Diaz de Leon.A ruling by the Supreme Court is expected by the end of June.