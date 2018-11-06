SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Support for and opposition to Proposition 6 largely mirrored party lines.
Republican Gubernatorial John Cox served as one of the leading voices backing Proposition 6. U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy also embraced a prominent role in demanding a repeal of a 12-cent fuel tax that Californians began paying in January.
California Democrats rose up to oppose Prop. 6 and spent millions of TV commercials urging citizens to vote No. Gov. Jerry Brown personally joined the No on 6 campaign. Major construction groups like the Rebuild California Committee, the State Building and Trades Council, and other labor groups opposed Prop. 6 as well. Opponents claim repealing the 12-cent gasoline tax would endanger commuters who rely on California's crumbling roads, bridges, and other infrastructure.
Prop. 6 not only calls for rolling back a new tax that was imposed by State Lawmakers. It also includes a new hurdle for future efforts to tax California drivers by requiring that voters pass all future additions, increases, and extensions of fuel taxes or vehicle fees.
State financial officials believe passing Prop. 6 could slash California's tax revenues by an estimated $2.9 Billion in fiscal 2018-19. So while many politicians campaigned against Prop. 6 passing, they also worked on identifying other revenue streams that could replace gasoline tax revenue earmarked for highway and mass transit projects.
