POLITICS

Supporters protest at SFO after Filipino peace activist denied entry to U.S.

EMBED </>More Videos

A Filipino peace activist has been denied entry into the United States and is set to board a plane back to the Philippines early Thursday morning. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A Filipino peace activist has been denied entry into the United States and is set to board a plane back to the Philippines early Thursday morning. Activists here are demanding to know why. Customs and Border Protection insists it has nothing to do with politics.

RELATED: Silicon Valley tech leaders to discuss DACA immigration on Capitol Hill

Supporters of Jerome Aba mobilized as soon as they realized that the peace activist from the Philippines wasn't going to get past Customs.

His plane landed at SFO Tuesday night. Aba is in a holding area until the next flight to Manila early Thursday morning. The Reverend Sadie Stone of the National Ecumenical Forum for Filipino Concerns spoke to Aba over the phone at the Filipino Consulate in San Francisco.

"He sounded tired and exhausted and worn out," said Stone. "He said they kept telling him that you have no business here on U.S. soil which is very confusing because he was granted a U.S. Visa."

RELATED: Mark Zuckerberg urging people to call congress over DACA

But a source at Customs and Border Protection says there was an issue with his visa. No specifics were given only that it was over the process in how it was obtained.

Aba's supporters aren't buying it and are disheartened that at least for now, won't be able to learn about the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Philippines from him directly.

"We want to hear the stories from the ground. From people who have experienced this and who are experiencing the human rights abuses which are happening in rural areas," said Rhonda Ramiro, vice chair of the human rights advocacy group, BAYAN-USA.

Supporters say they'll be fighting for Aba's entry into the U.S. until his scheduled flight takes off.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on immigration.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationimmigration reformu.s. & worldprotestdacaSan Francisco International AirportSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News