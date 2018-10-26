RELATED: Suspicious package sent to Tom Steyer intercepted in Burlingame
The Colonial Station post office is closed. An FBI Evidence Response Team and bomb techs are on scene along with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Bomb Squad.
Federal authorities have arrested Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Florida in connection with the mail-bomb scare.
He was arrested at an auto parts store in the nearby city of Plantation.
RELATED: What we know about suspect arrested in mailed pipe bomb scare
Court records show Sayoc has a history of arrests.
In response to reports of a suspicious package sent to the Sacramento office of U.S. Senator Kamala D. Harris, Harris spokesperson Lily Adams released the following statement:
"Earlier today, Senator Harris' office was informed that a suspicious package, similar to those that have been sent to other elected officials, was sent to our Sacramento district office. Our understanding is that a trained postal employee identified the package at a Sacramento mail facility and reported it to the authorities. Fortunately, nobody was injured. Senator Harris is enormously grateful to law enforcement officials across the country who have worked so hard over the past week to keep our fellow citizens safe.
"At this moment, it is incumbent upon leaders across the political spectrum to take seriously the power they hold. It is the responsibility of our leaders to use their role as public figures to elevate our discourse and bring people together."
#BREAKING @saccosheriff “we have now rendered the device safe” @fbi @kamalaharris pic.twitter.com/BatUI6ZqQU— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) October 26, 2018
#BREAKING @FBI confirms log addressed to @KamalaHarris and believe connected to nationwide incident. pic.twitter.com/wbKnGNQdQM— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) October 26, 2018
#DEVELOPING Still very active scene outside So. Sacramento post office where @FBI @SacCoSheriff federal postal agents and now @SacFirePIO ambulance on scene. Officials haven’t confirmed but it appears the suspected explosive device still here. #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/7HUBTALCLg— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) October 26, 2018
#DEVELOPING Joseph Tande lives just a few doors down from the So. Sac post office that is now surrounded by police tape, @FBI officers and bomb squad vehicles. @ABC confirms a suspicious package addressed to @KamalaHarris found this morning. #abc7now @SaccoSheriff pic.twitter.com/0vTVmtRrn4— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) October 26, 2018
#DEVELOPING @SaccoSheriff confirms their bomb unit is one of at least two handling suspicious package addressed to @KamalaHarris at So Sacramento post office. Officers talking to residents on side street...telling them to shelter in place, appears device still here. #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/EyrbOZiIKK— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) October 26, 2018
#BREAKING Thia is the scene outside the Colonial Station post office south of Sacramento, where suspicious pkg addressed to @KamalaHarris reportedly discovered this morning. pic.twitter.com/D65tjjFAKP— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) October 26, 2018