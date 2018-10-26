POLITICS

Sacramento officials say suspicious device addressed to Sen. Kamala Harris rendered safe

Authorities are investigating a suspicious package in Sacramento that was addressed to Democratic California Senator Kamala Harris, according to ABC News. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Pool)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
Authorities in Sacramento say a suspicious package addressed to Democratic California Senator Kamala Harris has been rendered safe.

The Colonial Station post office is closed. An FBI Evidence Response Team and bomb techs are on scene along with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Bomb Squad.

Federal authorities have arrested Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Florida in connection with the mail-bomb scare.

He was arrested at an auto parts store in the nearby city of Plantation.

Court records show Sayoc has a history of arrests.

In response to reports of a suspicious package sent to the Sacramento office of U.S. Senator Kamala D. Harris, Harris spokesperson Lily Adams released the following statement:

"Earlier today, Senator Harris' office was informed that a suspicious package, similar to those that have been sent to other elected officials, was sent to our Sacramento district office. Our understanding is that a trained postal employee identified the package at a Sacramento mail facility and reported it to the authorities. Fortunately, nobody was injured. Senator Harris is enormously grateful to law enforcement officials across the country who have worked so hard over the past week to keep our fellow citizens safe.

"At this moment, it is incumbent upon leaders across the political spectrum to take seriously the power they hold. It is the responsibility of our leaders to use their role as public figures to elevate our discourse and bring people together."

